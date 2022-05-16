IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: DC beat PBKS by 17 runs, inch closer to play-off berth | Cricket News – Times of India

That’s that from Match 64@DelhiCapitals win by 17 runs and add two essential factors to their tally.Scorecard -… https://t.co/cKQPXAcSly — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1652723912000

NAVI MUMBAI: Spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav had been inspirational within the center overs at the same time as Shardul Thakur complemented the duo with career-best IPL figures as Delhi Capitals inched nearer in the direction of play-off {qualifications} beating Punjab Kings by 17 runs in an IPL match on Monday.Invited to bat, DC posted 159 for 7 courtesy Mitchell Marsh ‘s 48-ball 63 after which restricted Punjab to 142 for 9. Thakur (4/36), Axar (2/14) and Kuldeep (2/14) shared eight wickets amongst them whereas Anrich Nortje bought the necessary wicket of Jonny Bairstow.It is between overs 6-14 the place Delhi received the sport as Kuldeep and Axar cumulatively gave away solely 28 runs in seven overs with 4 wickets between them.With this win, DC jumped a spot to fourth with 14 factors from 13 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore (14 from 13 matches) have the identical factors as DC however they had been pushed right down to fifth spot as they’ve -0.323 NRR in contrast +0.255 of Delhi.Punjab, who remained at seventh spot with 12 factors from 13 matches, are just about out of reckoning for a play-offs berth as additionally they have a -0.043 internet run price.

Chasing 160 for a win, Punjab suffered a batting collapse after begin. Jitesh Sharma (44 of 34 balls) and Rahul Chahar (25 not out off 24 balls) made a late battle again with a 41-run stand — highest of their run chase — for the eighth wicket however that proved to be too little too late.

Punjab started on a promising be aware with in-form Jonny Bairstow punishing Khaleel Ahmed and Nortje with fours and sixes to take his aspect to 27 for no loss on the finish of third over.

But from there the collapse started as 5 Punjab batsmen gone again to the hut one after the opposite as they had been diminished to for five on the finish of the eighth over.

(BCCI/IPL Photo)

Bairstow (28 off 15 balls) fell to Nortje within the fourth over earlier than a struggling Shrdul Thakur took two wickets — that of Bhanuka Rajapaksa (4) and Shikhar Dhawan (19) — in three balls within the sixth over to vary the complexion of the sport.

Punjab had been 54 for 3 on the finish of powerplay and three balls later Axar Patel claimed his one hundredth IPL wicket with a particular one — that of Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal’s scalp .

Mayank (0), who has been struggling this season, went for a reduce to an arm ball however it went by way of the hole between bat and pad to crash into the center stump.

(BCCI/IPL Photo)

There was no respite for Punjab as Liam Livingstone was out within the eighth over, stumped by Rishabh Pant for Kuldeep’s first wicket.

Kuldeep returned for his second over to dismiss Harpreet Bar (1) with him wrong-un beating the batter earlier than going by way of the gate to crash into the stumps.

It was throughout for Punjab by then as they had been diminished to 68 for six on the midway mark.

Punjab wanted 39 off the ultimate three overs however David Warner pulled off a wonderful catch at lengthy off to dismiss Jitesh ended the sport in favour of DC.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Livingstone snared three-wickets every as Punjab restricted Delhi to 159 for 7.

Marsh first added 51 runs with Sarfaraz Khan (32) after which one other 47 runs with Lalit Yadav (24), after DC misplaced opener David Warner (0) off the primary ball of the innings.

DC scored at a brisk tempo after being requested to bat however they suffered a a middle-order collapse, dropping three fast wickets.

It was Australian Marsh, who anchored the DC innings. He accomplished his fifty with a boundary within the seventeenth over. He hit 4 fours and three sixes however ran out of companions.

The transfer to open bowling with Livingstone (3/27) labored as he eliminated Warner, who gave a sitter to Rahul Chahar at backward level.

Marsh and Sarfaraz then tried to regular the ship. Marsh hammered back-to-back sixes off pacer Kagiso Rabada (1/24), together with one lofted shot as Delhi added 15 runs within the second over.

Sarfaraz was brutal on left-arm orthodox bowler Harpreet Brar (0/29), hammering him for a most, a slog sweep and two successive boundaries, as Delhi fetched 15 runs within the third over.

Sarfaraz hammered 5 boundaries and a six as Delhi raced to the 50-run mark within the fifth over. But Sarfaraz’s cameo ended after he mistimed a lofted shot off Arshdeep Singh (3/37) with Chahar taking a operating catch.

Then Marsh and Lalit blended warning and aggression. At 86/2 after 10 overs, the stage was set for an enormous rating.

But Punjab pegged again DC, by grabbing three fast wickets and lowering the opposition to 112/5.

First, Arshdeep used his sluggish bouncer to take away Lalit after which Livingstone despatched again Rishabh Pant (7), who was stumped by Jitesh Sharma.

Livingstone had his third wicket, when he eliminated Rovman Powell (2). Wickets saved tumbling for Delhi at the same time as Punjab bowlers conceded 43 runs within the final 5 overs.