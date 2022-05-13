IPL 2022, RCB Predicted XI vs PBKS: Royal Challengers Bangalore Likely To Remain Unchanged | Cricket News

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 60 of the continued Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are presently fourth within the IPL 2022 factors desk with 14 factors from 12 video games, together with seven wins and 5 losses. RCB are on a two-match unbeaten run and defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) of their earlier recreation by 67 runs. All eyes can be on Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for his third golden duck of the season in opposition to SRH. The former RCB captain can be aiming to search out some type within the remaining league video games.

Here’s how RCB might line-up in opposition to PBKS:

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli was dismissed for his third golden duck of the season within the earlier recreation. The former India captain has registered 216 runs in 12 video games this season.

Faf du Plessis: The RCB captain was in implausible type in opposition to SRH, taking part in an important knock of 73 runs off 50 balls.

Rajat Patidar: Rajat Patidar was in good batting type in opposition to SRH and added 48 runs to his aspect’s complete, off 38 balls.

Glenn Maxwell: The Australian all-rounder has been extremely inconsistent for RCB this season. In 9 video games, he has registered 193 runs and has additionally taken solely 4 wickets.

Dinesh Karthik: The wicketkeeper-batter has performed the finisher’s position for his aspect with a lot aplomb this season and was as soon as once more in blistering type in opposition to SRH. He clobbered 30 runs off eight deliveries, together with a 4 and 4 sixes.

Mahipal Lomror: Mahipal Lomror can be aiming to impress and cement his place within the squad within the upcoming video games.

Shahbaz Ahmed: Shahbaz Ahmed has been in good contact with the bat this season and has additionally contributed with the ball.

Wanindu Hasaranga: The Sri Lankan spinner has been his aspect’s highest wicket-taker this season with 21 wickets in 12 video games and can also be second within the Purple Cap race.

Harshal Patel: Last 12 months’s Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel has been extremely dependable this season and has taken 14 dismissals in 11 fixtures in IPL 2022.

Josh Hazlewood: The Australian pacer was in wonderful type vs SRH and took two wickets in 4 overs, conceding solely 17 runs.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj has been off-colour for RCB this season however can be aiming so as to add extra wickets to his tally.