IPL 2022: S Sreesanth registers his name for mega auction

IPL 2022 can be a 10-team affair with the addition of two new franchises- Lucknow & Ahmedabad As per studies, the fifteenth version of the marquee match can be held totally in India behind closed doorways for a interval of two months i.e. from the final week of March to the final week of May.

While many rising and skilled gamers from India and throughout the globe have expressed their curiosity in registering their names for the IPL 2022 mega public sale which is scheduled to be held on February 12 & 13 in Bengaluru, a veteran pacer has additionally proven his enthusiasm to be part of the public sale. He is none aside from S Sreesanth.

After having did not make the ultimate minimize within the final 12 months’s mini-auction, Kerala speedster Shanthakumaran Sreesanth has as soon as once more determined to attempt his luck by registering his identify for this 12 months’s mega public sale. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, his base worth is INR 50 lakhs.

Sreesanth’s IPL profession to date

S Sreesanth final featured within the cash-rich occasion within the 2013 version earlier than he was banned from the sport on account of his alleged involvement within the notorious spot-fixing scandal which had additionally concerned his then Rajasthan Royals teammates Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila. In the six editions that he was part of between 2009-2013, the two-time World Cup winner had represented three groups – Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and the inaugural version’s champions Rajasthan Royals respectively. He has managed to register 44 scalps from as many video games within the competitors.

During 2020/21 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sreesanth had picked up 13 wickets in six innings averaging 24.38 for Kerala.

After failing to make an affect on the final 12 months’s auctions, it stays to be seen whether or not the 38-year-old would discover a purchaser because the ageing cricketer toils arduous to revive his profession with the hope of proving his naysayers flawed on the twilight of what might have been a promising on-field profession.

Coming again to IPL 2022 mega public sale, all of the eight present groups have formally named their obligatory retentions simply months earlier than the occasion. Even the 2 new franchises have finalised their three respective picks within the draft.