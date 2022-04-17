IPL 2022: We need to get better in all aspects of the game, says Delhi Capitals’ coach Ricky Ponting | Cricket News – Times of India

MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals ‘ (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting feels his crew wants to enhance in all points of the sport after its third defeat in 5 video games within the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL ).DC misplaced by 16 runs to Royal Challengers Bangalore on the Wankhede Stadium right here on Saturday night time to lie on the backside half of the IPL desk with simply 4 factors. And Ponting mentioned it is time DC begin clicking as a unit in all points of the sport.“We haven’t had our full strength batting. Mitchell Marsh played his first game and probably didn’t quite fit the tempo of the game that we needed. Rovman Powell hasn’t fired so far in middle order. So we need to fix some things and what we intended to do throughout the tournament,” Ponting mentioned on the post-match press convention.

“There is definitely some areas for improvement with the bat and ball. In couple of overs, we absolutely have been blown out of the park. We need to get better in all aspects of the game.”

Ponting mentioned getting the crew mixture proper shall be key for DC of their upcoming matches.

“The next two games are pretty important for us and we need to look at all aspects of our game, pick the right team and those 11 players we pick, need to stand up and get the job done,” the coach mentioned.

The former Australia captain referred to as on his top-order batters to face up and take extra accountability.

“We want the guys to have the best opportunities to make big scores and obviously if you are batting in the top 4 in T20, you have got the best opportunity to make big scores,” mentioned the batting legend.

“Prithvi (Shaw) has been playing exceptionally well but if one of the top-4 go onto to make a big score of 80-plus we know what will happen but that hasn’t happened for us so far.”

Ponting, although, was fairly impressed with Kuldeep Yadav’s efficiency to date within the event, saying the left-arm spinner is prospering within the DC atmosphere.

“Kuldeep seems to be thriving in the environment that we are creating around him. I was very keen going into the auction to bring Kuldeep to Delhi Capitals. He wasn’t able to get the opportunities with KKR last season that he probably felt he should have got.

“Only 3-4 years in the past, he was one of many main spinners in IPL and was taking part in for his nation, so all of the talent and expertise was there we simply wanted construct some fences round and make him really feel at residence and provides him confidence and again his abilities,” he said.

DC next play Punjab Kings in Pune on April 20.