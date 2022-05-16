Iran could delay execution of Iranian-Swedish academic

Iran might postpone the demise sentence anticipated later this month towards Iranian-Swedish educational Ahmedreza Djalali, the overseas ministry spokesman mentioned on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

ISNA information company had reported earlier this month that Djalali can be executed by May 21, after he was sentenced to demise in 2017 over espionage for Israel.

“Mr. Djalali’s sentence is definite, as the judiciary had announced,” overseas ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh advised reporters.

Asked if Djalali and his attorneys had requested a evaluate of the sentence, Khatibzadeh mentioned: “They have requested that the execution be done at another time.”

“It is being considered… the judiciary will naturally follow up on the case,” he mentioned.

UN envoy Enrique Mora has referred to as for the discharge on “humanitarian grounds” of Djalali, throughout a go to final week to Iran to assist revive the 2015 nuclear pact with Western powers.

“I want to underline that in Tehran I raised the need to stop execution of #AhmadrezaDjalali and asked for his release on humanitarian grounds,” Mora tweeted after the two-day go to which ended Friday.

Djalali, who was primarily based in Stockholm and labored at Karolinska Medical Institute, was arrested throughout a go to to Iran in April 2016.

He was sentenced to demise the next 12 months after being discovered responsible of passing details about two Iranian nuclear scientists to Israel’s Mossad spy company that had led to their assassinations.

Sweden granted Djalali citizenship whereas in detention in February 2018.

In March 2021, UN human rights specialists referred to as for his launch, saying that he was “near death.”

Read extra:

Explainer: Who’s the Swedish doctor facing execution in Iran on May 21

Iran rules out prisoner exchange with Sweden: Judiciary

Swedish-Iranian to be executed on spying charges by May 21: Report