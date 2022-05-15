Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 15
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. As many as 368 individuals
have been contaminated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) up to now 24
hours in Iran, reads the assertion of the Ministry of Health and
Medical Education of Iran, Trend experiences.
In addition, 8 individuals have died from the coronavirus over the
previous day.
At the identical time, the situation of 737 individuals stays
crucial.
So far, greater than 51.7 million checks have been carried out in Iran
for the analysis of coronavirus.
In complete, over 149 million doses of vaccines have been utilized in
Iran up to now. A complete of 64.4 million doses have been used within the
first stage, 57.7 million doses – within the second stage, and 27.3
million doses – within the third stage.
Iran continues to observe the coronavirus scenario within the
nation. According to latest experiences from Iranian officers, over
7.23 million individuals have been contaminated, and 141,224 individuals have
already died.
Meanwhile, over 7.02 million individuals have reportedly recovered
from the illness. The nation continues to use strict measures to
include the additional unfold of the virus.
Reportedly, the illness was dropped at Iran by a businessman
from Iran’s Qom metropolis, who went on a enterprise journey to China, regardless of
official warnings. The man died later from the illness. The Islamic
Republic introduced its first infections and deaths from the
coronavirus on Feb. 19.
The outbreak within the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan – which is an
worldwide transport hub – started at a fish market in late
December 2019.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared
COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources declare the coronavirus outbreak
began as early as November 2019.
