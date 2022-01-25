Iran to contribute to reconstruction of liberated territories of Azerbaijan – Iranian minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran will contribute to the reconstruction of liberated territories of Azerbaijan inside the framework of joint cooperation between the 2 international locations, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Iranian Co-Chair of the Iran-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Joint Economic Cooperation Commission Rostam Ghasemi stated, Trend stories from an occasion in Baku.

“Relations between the peoples of the two countries are deep, and I am confident that these relations will deepen further.”

The minister additionally identified the Iranian authorities, in addition to the present Iranian president, desires to strengthen relations with neighboring international locations, particularly with honest and pleasant Azerbaijan.

Ghasemi emphasised that inside the framework of joint cooperation between the 2 international locations, Iran will contribute to the reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

A high-ranking delegation is on a go to to Azerbaijan, which incorporates Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran Rostam Ghasemi, Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Kheirollah Khademi and different officers.

—

Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur