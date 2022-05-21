Iranian currency rates for May 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Central Bank of

Iran (CBI) introduced the official price of foreign currency on May

21, Trend

reviews referring to CBI.

According to the forex alternate price of the Central Bank of

Iran, 26 currencies have grown and 10 have decreased in worth,

in comparison with May 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro

equals 44,362 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 21 Iranian rial on May 19 1 US greenback USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,473 52,076 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,086 42,431 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,222 4,200 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,306 4,288 1 Danish krone DKK 5,962 5,926 1 Indian rupee INR 540 541 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,123 136,931 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,994 21,362 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,852 32,762 1 Hong Kong greenback HKD 5,352 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian greenback CAD 32,724 32,710 1 New Zealand greenback NZD 26,828 26,606 1 South African rand ZAR 2,648 2,629 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,641 2,634 1 Russian ruble RUB 679 654 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian greenback AUD 29,534 29,403 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore greenback SGD 30,429 30,277 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,339 48,110 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,166 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,721 33,758 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,735 8,719 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,276 6,219 100 Thai baths THB 122,088 121,401 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,569 9,556 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,002 33,049 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,362 44,097 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,819 9,697 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,504 14,280 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,864 2,856 1 Afghan afghani AFN 463 463 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,419 12,416 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,353 80,187 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,363 3,363 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,984 12,021

In Iran, the official alternate price is used for the import of

some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran

to the forex alternate workplaces, the place the value of 1 euro is

270,750 rials, and the value of $1 is 256,333 rials.

NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion

of the international forex gained from export.

The worth of 1 euro on this system is 261,840 rials, and the

worth of $1 is 247,898 rials.

On the black market, $1 is value about 298,000-301,000 rials,

whereas 1 euro is value about 316,000-319,000 rials.

—

Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur