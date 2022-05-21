Europe

Iranian currency rates for May 21

Prince Abraham
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Central Bank of
Iran (CBI) introduced the official price of foreign currency on May
21, Trend
reviews referring to CBI.

According to the forex alternate price of the Central Bank of
Iran, 26 currencies have grown and 10 have decreased in worth,
in comparison with May 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 44,362 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on May 21

Iranian rial on May 19

1 US greenback

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,473

52,076

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,086

42,431

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,222

4,200

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,306

4,288

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,962

5,926

1 Indian rupee

INR

540

541

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,123

136,931

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,994

21,362

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,852

32,762

1 Hong Kong greenback

HKD

5,352

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,233

1 Canadian greenback

CAD

32,724

32,710

1 New Zealand greenback

NZD

26,828

26,606

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,648

2,629

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,641

2,634

1 Russian ruble

RUB

679

654

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian greenback

AUD

29,534

29,403

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,704

1 Singapore greenback

SGD

30,429

30,277

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,339

48,110

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,166

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,721

33,758

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,735

8,719

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,276

6,219

100 Thai baths

THB

122,088

121,401

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,569

9,556

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,002

33,049

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,362

44,097

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,819

9,697

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,504

14,280

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,864

2,856

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

463

463

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,419

12,416

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,719

24,720

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,353

80,187

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,363

3,363

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,984

12,021

In Iran, the official alternate price is used for the import of
some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the forex alternate workplaces, the place the value of 1 euro is
270,750 rials, and the value of $1 is 256,333 rials.

NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion
of the international forex gained from export.

The worth of 1 euro on this system is 261,840 rials, and the
worth of $1 is 247,898 rials.

On the black market, $1 is value about 298,000-301,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is value about 316,000-319,000 rials.

Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur





