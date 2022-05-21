Iranian currency rates for May 21
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Central Bank of
Iran (CBI) introduced the official price of foreign currency on May
21, Trend
reviews referring to CBI.
According to the forex alternate price of the Central Bank of
Iran, 26 currencies have grown and 10 have decreased in worth,
in comparison with May 19.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 44,362 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on May 21
|
Iranian rial on May 19
|
1 US greenback
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
52,473
|
52,076
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
43,086
|
42,431
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,222
|
4,200
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,306
|
4,288
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
5,962
|
5,926
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
540
|
541
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
137,123
|
136,931
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
20,994
|
21,362
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
32,852
|
32,762
|
1 Hong Kong greenback
|
HKD
|
5,352
|
5,352
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,234
|
109,233
|
1 Canadian greenback
|
CAD
|
32,724
|
32,710
|
1 New Zealand greenback
|
NZD
|
26,828
|
26,606
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,648
|
2,629
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
2,641
|
2,634
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
679
|
654
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
2,877
|
2,879
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
17
|
17
|
1 Australian greenback
|
AUD
|
29,534
|
29,403
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,200
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,701
|
111,704
|
1 Singapore greenback
|
SGD
|
30,429
|
30,277
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
48,339
|
48,110
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,166
|
1,167
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
23
|
23
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
33,721
|
33,758
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,735
|
8,719
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,276
|
6,219
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
122,088
|
121,401
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
9,569
|
9,556
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
33,002
|
33,049
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,238
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
44,362
|
44,097
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,819
|
9,697
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
14,504
|
14,280
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,864
|
2,856
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
463
|
463
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,419
|
12,416
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,719
|
24,720
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
80,353
|
80,187
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,363
|
3,363
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
11,984
|
12,021
In Iran, the official alternate price is used for the import of
some important merchandise.
SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the forex alternate workplaces, the place the value of 1 euro is
270,750 rials, and the value of $1 is 256,333 rials.
NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion
of the international forex gained from export.
The worth of 1 euro on this system is 261,840 rials, and the
worth of $1 is 247,898 rials.
On the black market, $1 is value about 298,000-301,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is value about 316,000-319,000 rials.
—
Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur