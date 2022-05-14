Iranian lawmaker says one killed during protest against rising prices

One individual was killed throughout a protest in southwestern Iran towards a authorities determination to lift the prices of fundamental items, an MP instructed Iranian media Saturday.

The authorities had introduced Monday a collection of measures to sort out mounting financial challenges, resembling altering a subsidy system and elevating the costs of staple items together with cooking oil and dairy merchandise.

Hundreds took to the streets in various Iranian cities to protest the government’s decision, together with in Tehran province, state information company IRNA reported.

Iran has been reeling below the impact of sanctions reimposed by the US in 2018 – exacerbated by rising costs worldwide for the reason that begin of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

“A resident of Andimeshk was killed during the recent rallies in Dezful in Khuzestan province,” native MP Ahmed Avai instructed the Iran Labor News Agency (ILNA).

The sufferer was not recognized, nor had been the circumstances of the dying disclosed.

IRNA had reported Friday that greater than 20 individuals had been arrested through the demonstrations in Dezful and Yasuj additional east, however made no point out of any casualties.

In the city of Izeh, additionally in Khuzestan, various individuals reportedly attacked outlets and set hearth to a mosque.

The imam of Izeh denounced the “insult against Islam, the Koran and the Prophet Mohammed,” IRNA mentioned.

On Saturday, Izeh MP Abdollah Izadpanah instructed ILNA that three youths had been arrested for “throwing stones at a mosque.”

Following the announcement of the brand new financial measures, individuals rushed to supermarkets to refill on items earlier than the value rises got here into impact on Friday, in accordance with social media photographs broadcast on state tv.

Iran has seen a number of waves of protests over dwelling circumstances lately, most notably in 2019 after a gasoline worth hike.

In latest months, academics have maintain successive demonstrations demanding the rushing up of reforms that may see their salaries higher replicate their expertise and efficiency.

