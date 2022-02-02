Iranian supertanker carrying condensate docks in Venezuela

An Iran-flagged supertanker carrying greater than 2 million barrels of condensate has docked at a Venezuelan port, with each international locations going through US sanctions, in accordance with analysts and satellite tv for pc pictures analyzed by The Associated Press.

The arrival of the oil tanker Starla comes as negotiations proceed in Vienna over the Islamic Republic’s tattered nuclear cope with world powers, which allowed for oil gross sales. In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the accord beneath then President Donald Trump, sparking years of tensions throughout the broader Mideast that proceed immediately.

The Starla arrived off the coast of Barcelona, Venezuela, in late January. A satellite tv for pc picture analyzed by AP from Planet Labs PBC confirmed the vessel there Sunday and corresponded to different pictures of the vessel and its helipad.

Its dimensions additionally matched these of the Starla, which is owned by National Iranian Tanker Co. The U.S. Treasury sanctioned the corporate in October 2020, saying it helped fund the expeditionary Quds Force of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

The Starla represents the primary recognized condensate cargo of 2022 from Iran to reach in Venezuela as a part of a relationship between the 2 oil-exporting nations which can be each beneath American sanctions.

Iranian state media has not acknowledged the Starla’s arrival in Venezuela after earlier trumpeting different shipments. Iran’s mission to the United Nations didn’t reply to a request for remark.

Samir Madani, co-founder of TankerTrackers.com, mentioned the ship is carrying 2.1 million barrels of a really mild type of oil based mostly on pure fuel that Venezuela’s state-owned firm makes use of to dilute its heavy crude oil to show into an exportable mix.

Madani mentioned the vessel departed Iran on Dec. 11 and turned off its necessary Automated Identification System for greater than a month and a half. The system is used to forestall collisions, however firms in recent times have adopted quite a lot of methods, together with turning it off, to evade detection because the US has expanded financial sanctions.

Iran maintains shut ties to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and has shipped gasoline and different merchandise to the nation amid a US sanctions marketing campaign. Madani mentioned vessels carried condensate from Iran to Venezuela 4 different occasions since 2020, bringing in additional than 8.3 million barrels.

Claire Jungman, the chief of employees on the New York-based group United Against Nuclear Iran who additionally tracks Iranian oil shipments, equally recognized the Starla from satellite tv for pc pictures. Jungman mentioned her group had tracked an uptick in covert Iranian oil gross sales to China and Venezuela that she described because the international locations “seeing how far they can push the Biden administration.”

“If the US is going to just keep letting them slide by … Iran is going to keep stalling,” Jungman mentioned. “They are getting what they want by the lack of enforcement on sanctions.”

