Israel defense minister on first-ever visit to Bahrain

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz landed in Bahrain on Wednesday, the most recent high-profile diplomatic journey because the international locations normalized ties, his workplace mentioned.

Gantz, who’s the primary Israeli protection minister to ever formally go to the Gulf nation, travelled with a number of prime army and safety officers, together with navy chief Admiral David Saar Salama.

“The aircraft carrying the delegation is the first IAF [Israeli Air Force] plane to land in Bahrain,” the protection ministry mentioned in a press release.

“Throughout the visit, the minister is expected to conduct meetings with high ranking officials in the Bahraini defense establishment and with the Kingdom’s leadership,” it added.

The go to comes lower than two years after the Gulf nation solid diplomatic ties with Israel, turning into the fourth Arab nation to take action following shut ally the United Arab Emirates, in addition to Egypt and Jordan.

Last 12 months Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid made the primary ministerial go to to Bahrain, the place he inaugurated an embassy in Manama.

The normalization between Bahrain and Israel was one in every of a collection of US-brokered agreements generally known as the Abraham Accords.

The offers angered the Palestinians, and broke with a long time of Arab League consensus towards recognizing Israel till it indicators a peace settlement establishing a Palestinian state with a capital in east Jerusalem.

The accords had been negotiated by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, who mentioned they might provide Israel new regional allies towards Iran and bolster its diplomatic efforts to cease Tehran from buying nuclear weapons.

It was not instantly clear if worldwide talks on Iran’s nuclear program could be mentioned throughout Gantz’s go to.

Gantz travelled to Morocco late final 12 months, after the North African kingdom agreed to determine full ties with Israel in one other US-brokered pact.

During that go to, the international locations signed an settlement that’s set to make it simpler for Morocco to buy merchandise from Israel’s protection trade.

