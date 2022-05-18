James Anderson, Stuart Broad Return As England Name Test Squad To Face New Zealand | Cricket News

Veteran seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad are again in England’s Test facet because the England and Wales Cricket Board on Wednesday named a 13-strong squad to face New Zealand within the first two matches a three-match sequence at house. Anderson and Broad have been ignored of England’s squad for the tour of West Indies, which they misplaced 0-1. The sequence in opposition to New Zealand will even be England’s first underneath new Test skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. Yorkshire batter Harry Brook and Durham seamer Matthew Potts have gotten their maiden call-ups for England.

England squad for the New Zealand Test sequence: Ben Stokes (C), Joe Root, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts

“This is the start of a new era for our Test team under the stewardship of Ben and Brendon. With a blend of youth and experience, we have selected an exciting squad that can compete with New Zealand in next month’s Test series,” the England males’s workforce managing director Rob Key was quoted as saying.

“We have rewarded players in Harry Brook and Matty Potts who have had outstanding starts to the County season, and they deserve the opportunity to stake a claim at this level,” he stated.

Promoted

“It promises to be a mouthwatering series, and I can’t wait for the team to start against a very good New Zealand side. It is a fascinating prospect for everyone connected with the sport in this country,” Key stated.

The squad will come collectively for the primary time subsequent week in a camp earlier than reporting to London on 29 May forward of the primary Test on the two June.