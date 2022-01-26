Jawan’s rendition of Mohammed Rafi’s patriotic song on Republic Day wins hearts

To mark the event of Republic Day, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is taking to Twitter to share numerous sorts of posts. Just like this video they shared that exhibits a jawan’s rendition of a well-known patriotic tune by Mohammed Rafi.

“Constable Vikram Jeet Singh of ITBP sings on #RepublicDay2022,” they wrote and likewise shared a couple of strains from the tune because the caption. They additionally added the hashtags #RepublicDay and #Himveers.

The video opens to point out two jawans. One of them is Singh who’s singing the tune and the opposite particular person is taking part in a guitar. The jawan is seen singing the tune Kar Chale Hum Fida from the 1964 Hindi movie Haqeeqat. Written by Kaifi Azmi, the long-lasting tune was sung by Mohammed Rafi.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted a couple of hours in the past and since then, has gathered practically 2,800 likes. The share has additionally promoted individuals to put up appreciative feedback.

“Superb,” wrote a Twitter person. “Salute,” posted one other. One particular person additionally posted a number of coronary heart emoticons.

What are your ideas on the video?