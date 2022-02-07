Jetstar slammed over assistance dog act

Jetstar has been slammed for barring an help canine from considered one of its flights, an act one MP deemed “mean-spirited and hurtful”.

Tasmanian man Calum Sanderson hadn’t flown out of the state for 13 years, so when he determined to e book a flight to the Gold Coast in January to see a pal, it was no small feat.

Mr Sanderson has “severe anxiety disorder” which makes it troublesome for him to even go to the native retailers alone. He experiences panic and agitation when not accompanied by his help canine Sun, he advised ABC News.

“It was me psyching myself up for months to take the bull by the horns, lining up my finances, being able to afford the ticket,” he advised the nationwide broadcaster.

Mr Sanderson sought reassurance from Jetstar that Sun could be allowed to come back with him earlier than reserving his flight. And in a web based dialog with the airline’s dwell chat agent Cyril, his father Tim Sanderson was advised all that was wanted initially for the canine to fly was a letter from a GP and an help canine providers ID card.

“However, you will be needing to contact us back once you have booked a flight to request for a Jetstar Travel clearance for the service dog,” the chat agent advised Tim, who’s a psychologist and works with individuals who use help canines.

Mr Sanderson despatched via the requested documentation – together with an ID card for Sun from not-for-profit coaching and accreditation organisation thoughtsDog – however later acquired an e mail saying Sun didn’t meet the airline’s standards.

Despite a GP letter informing Jetstar he was “dependent on his dog to be able to fly or take public transport”, Mr Sanderson was advised he couldn’t take Sun with him.

A spokesperson for the airline advised information.com.au: “All assistance dogs are welcome on our flights provided they meet the necessary criteria in accordance with civil aviation laws, which is outlined on our website and at the time of booking.”

The recommendation of Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) states: “An approved organisation must have trained, or is training, your assistance dog. You may need to provide proof of this training.”

It’s on the discretion of the particular airline to determine what help canine coaching organisations they settle for.

But, CASA says they have to “be accredited by an animal training organisation prescribed by Section 9 of the Disability Discrimination Act 1992” or “meet or exceed the minimum standards set by Assistance Dogs International in respect of organisations that are eligible to be full members or the Guide, Hearing and Assistance Dogs Act 2009 (Qld)”.

“In this instance, Sun did not meet these criteria as he had not been trained at an approved training organisation under the Guide, Hearing and Assistance Dog Act 2009 (Qld), or by an organisation that is a member of Assistance Dogs International,” the Jetstar spokesperson stated.

Tim advised ABC News the choice had been “devastating” for his son, and that the airline “seemed to accept that he needed an assistance dog, but were still prepared to deny him the right to actually travel with the dog”.

“Jetstar have a responsibility to actually pay attention to what the [federal] Disability Discrimination Act 1992 asks of them, which is to treat a person with a disability with dignity and respect,” he stated.

“Calum needs the dog. The dog is trained. He has trained the dog. Jetstar seems to impose their requirements on who has trained the dog. Well, that’s none of their business.”

Independent Federal MP for Clark Andrew Wilkie advised information.com.au he was “very disappointed with Jetstar’s handling of Calum’s legitimate need to take his assistance dog on board a flight from Tasmania to Queensland”.

“Calum always acted in good faith and provided the airline with all the documentation it requested, so to have his ticket revoked was mean-spirited and hurtful,” Mr Wilkie stated.

“He hasn’t flown interstate for more than a decade, so he’s understandably devastated.

“There is also a question of whether the airline breached any anti-discrimination and consumer laws.

“The bottom line is that Jetstar failed to act like a good corporate citizen and to work with Calum to find a way to get him and his dog safely to their destination.”

Mr Wilkie added: “[This is] just the tip of the iceberg because it is not uncommon for people with assistance animals in Australia to be refused access to public transport, so clearly federal law reform is needed if this is to be remedied.”

Jetstar has been in touch with Mr Sanderson, and given Sun is just not permitted to journey, the airline has provided him a full refund.

“We apologise if there was any misunderstanding with our live chat agent,” the spokesperson stated.