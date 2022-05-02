JMU cancels rest of softball season after player’s death

James Madison has canceled the rest of its softball season as the college tries to deal with the obvious suicide of one in every of its star gamers final week

HARRISONBURG, Va. — James Madison has canceled the rest of its softball season as the college tries to deal with the obvious suicide of one in every of its star gamers final week.

Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend sequence in opposition to Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s participant of the week. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s workplace has labeled the loss of life as an obvious suicide.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte mentioned in a information launch. “We are so grateful for the assist of our followers all season and for the love from the softball group in the course of the previous week. We will use this time to proceed therapeutic and to honor Lauren’s reminiscence whereas ending the tutorial semester robust.”

LaPorte said the school recognizes the decision brings an abrupt end to the careers of seniors on the team, and “we will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes.”

The cancellations include a May 3 game against Virginia and a three-game league series May 6-7 against Elon. Five games previously were canceled: a doubleheader against Longwood and a weekend series with Delaware. The series with the Blue Hens, as well as one with Elon, have been declared no contests, with no bearing on the conference standings.

James Madison (21-21, 10-5 CAA) was one game behind Delaware for the top spot in the league before Bernett’s death.

In tribute to Bernett, teams including Liberty and Tennessee have worn purple ribbons in their hair during games.

