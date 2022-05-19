Johnny Depp Grabbed Amber Heard By Hair, Hit Her Repeatedly: Sister

“if he (Johnny Depp) was drinking there was almost always a fight,” Amber Heard’s sister stated.

Washington:

Johnny Depp grabbed his then-wife Amber Heard by the hair and repeatedly struck her within the face throughout a heated argument a couple of month after their marriage, her sister stated Wednesday.

Heard additionally punched Depp through the March 2015 struggle at their Los Angeles penthouse, Whitney Henriquez testified on the high-profile defamation case between the celeb couple.

Henriquez, Heard’s 34-year-old youthful sister, stated the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star sought to have her signal a non-disclosure settlement after the incident, however she declined to take action.

The 58-year-old Depp filed go well with towards Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 wherein she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard, who had a starring function in “Aquaman,” didn’t title Depp within the op-ed, however he sued her for implying he was a home abuser and is looking for $50 million in damages.

The Texas-born Heard countersued, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his fingers.

Depp, throughout his 4 days on the witness stand, denied ever putting Heard and claimed that she was the one who was regularly violent.

Henriquez testified on behalf of her sister on Wednesday — day 18 of the trial being heard by a seven-person jury in Virginia.

Henriquez, who lived for a time in the identical penthouse complicated as Depp and Heard, stated the couple had a unstable relationship.

“When he was sober things were wonderful,” she stated. “When he wasn’t sober they were terrible.”

“If he was using or if he was drinking there was almost always a fight,” she stated.

– ‘Saying actually nasty issues’ –

Henriquez recounted intimately the March 2015 incident on the Los Angeles penthouse complicated owned by Depp.

She stated Heard woke her up in the course of the night time to inform her that Depp had been dishonest on her and that the newly married couple then bought right into a struggle.

“They were saying really nasty things to one another,” Henriquez stated.

“Johnny runs up the stairs,” she stated. “He comes up behind me, strikes me in the back kind of.”

“I hear Amber shout ‘Don’t hit my fucking sister,'” she stated. “She smacks him, lands one.”

Henriquez stated Depp’s bodyguard moved to intervene, “but by that time Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other.”

The bodyguard pulled them aside, she stated, and Depp then proceeded to trash the penthouse, breaking quite a few objects within the kitchen and emptying racks of Heard’s garments on the bottom.

Depp’s legal professionals have put consultants on the stand who testified that he has misplaced hundreds of thousands due to the abuse accusations, together with a $22.5-million payday for a sixth installment of “Pirates.”

Depp filed the defamation criticism within the United States after dropping a separate libel case in London in November 2020 that he introduced towards The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater.”

Depp, a three-time Oscar nominee, and Heard met in 2009 on the set of “The Rum Diary” and had been married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

Judge Penney Azcarate has scheduled closing arguments within the case for May 27, after which it would go to the jury.

