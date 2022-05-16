Johnny Depp: Pirates of the Caribbean producer says ‘future is yet to be decided’ on actor’s return

The mega-producer liable for making stars of actors like Tom Cruise, Will Smith and Johnny Depp has left the door open for Depp’s return to the Pirates of the Caribbean collection, which he additionally produces.

In 2020, it was reported {that a} new female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean film was being written for Disney with Margot Robbie hooked up to star.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, selling his newest launch, Top Gun: Maverick, informed The Sunday Times that two Pirates scripts are presently being written: “one with [Robbie], one without” her.

Asked whether or not Depp, who has performed pirate captain Jack Sparrow because the franchise’s first outing, might return for the sixth instalment, Bruckheimer replied: “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.”

Depp is presently embroiled in a $50m (£41m) defamation trial in opposition to his ex-wife Amber Heard for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post.

Under cross-examination at Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, Depp was much less ambiguous about his return to the Pirates franchise, after Disney officially dropped him from a deliberate reboot days after Heard’s op-ed was revealed.

Johnny Depp performs Captain Jack Sparrow within the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise (Steve Helber/Pool by way of REUTERS/Disney)

Heard’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn requested the actor, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300m [£245m] and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?”

Depp answered: “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

However, beneath redirect examination, Depp later informed the courtroom that he had wished to give Jack Sparrow a “proper goodbye” with a sixth movie, earlier than he was dropped by the leisure big.

“Captain Jack Sparrow was a character that I had built from the ground up, and was something that I put a lot of… you put a lot of yourself into characters,” he stated.

Depp stated he was approached to contribute to the screenplay of the sixth Pirates film earlier than his exit, however the mission is now in “dangle mode”.

The trial will resume at 9am on 16 May with Judge Penney Azcarate once more presiding, as Heard continues her testimony for a 3rd day.