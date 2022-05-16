Johnny Depp trial to resume with Amber Heard detailing chaotic last months of marriage

Johnny Depp’s bombshell defamation case will resume Monday with ex-wife Amber Heard getting again on the stand to explain the explosive remaining months of their marriage.

The 36-year-old “Aquaman” actress is predicted to inform the Fairfax, Va., jury a couple of restraining order she filed after Depp, 58, allegedly threatened to kill her throughout a 2015 Christmas journey to the Bahamas, in addition to particulars of the couple’s dramatic divorce the next yr.

By the tip of day, she could also be grilled throughout cross-examination on abuse she claims to have suffered by the hands of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, ranging from an alleged possible broken nose to a forced “cavity search.”

The extremely watched proceedings, which were on recess last week as a result of a convention the decide had scheduled, are set to renew at 9 a.m.

A spokesperson for Heard advised The Post her group expects Depp’s legal professional to “pound away on the victim” as an alternative of making an attempt to “argue the facts.”

“We fear it will be equal parts shameful and desperate. And, the overwhelming evidence — the truth — is not on Depp’s side,” the rep mentioned.

“The one thing we suspect Depp’s attorneys will avoid is the central issue of this trial,” the spokesperson added, “does Amber or any woman have the First Amendment Right of Freedom of Speech.”

More darkish particulars of Johnny Depp’s marriage to Amber Heard are anticipated Monday. POOL/AFP through Getty Images

The weeks-long courtroom saga has already been chock-full of jaw-dropping moments, together with photographs displaying Depp zonked out after alleged drug binges.

The “Edward Scissorhands” actor is feeling refreshed and prepared for the case to renew after jetting off to the UK last week in the course of the trial break, a supply in his inside circle advised The Post on Sunday.

“Depp is in a good headspace after spending a week with friends and appreciates [and] is humbled by the support he’s received so far,” the supply mentioned.

Amber Heard anticipates presumably being questioned about Depp’s severed fingertip. AP/Steve Helber

Sources have mentioned that Depp, who testified over 4 days earlier within the trial, will likely be called back to the stand by Heard’s group.

The actress’ sister, Whitney Henriquez, will even be referred to as to debate bruising on Heard’s face early into the couple’s relationship. Heard has beforehand testified that Depp took a swing at Henriquez when she tried to interrupt up a combat between the couple in March 2015.

Ellen Barkin shared experiences the place she’s handled Depp’s abusive habits. WireImage/Gary Gershoff

Actress Ellen Barkin, 68, who reportedly dated Depp whereas filming “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” in 1998, is predicted to look through video convention to debate an incident wherein she says Depp lashed out at her and threw a wine bottle.

Barkin, who additionally testified throughout Depp’s 2020 libel trial within the UK, can be questioned over her declare that the star chucked the bottle throughout a resort room after rising jealous and verbally abusive.

In the approaching days, Heard will seemingly be questioned about an incident wherein the tip of Depp’s finger was severed by a vodka bottle he says she threw at him throughout an off-the-rails 2015 combat in Australia.

During her cross-examination this week, Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez “plans to call out Ms. Heard on the many lies and inconsistencies in her timeline that have changed considerably over the last six years,” a supply near the actor advised The Post.

Vasquez may ask the actress about British fashion icon Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of Depp’s, following Heard’s declare that Depp as soon as pushed the mannequin down a staircase.

Heard provides emotional testimony within the courtroom on the Fairfax County Circuit Court on May 5, 2022. AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Heard is defending herself in opposition to claims that she defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 op-ed within the Washington Post describing herself as a sufferer of home abuse.

Kate Moss allegedly was abused by Depp throughout their relationship. Getty Images/ Francois Durand

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million. He has beforehand given testimony claiming that he’s the true sufferer within the unstable relationship, and that he introduced the go well with in opposition to her to “clear my name.”

Heard has taken the stand to explain harrowing assaults, starting from the primary time Depp allegedly struck her to an incident wherein she says he broke her nostril in a jealous rage.

She mentioned Depp first hit her in March 2013 as a result of she snickered at his “Wino” tattoo, which was scrubbed to cowl up ink that after learn “Winona Forever”— a nod to certainly one of his former girlfriends, Winona Ryder.

Heard wept as she recounted an encounter two months later, when she mentioned Depp carried out a “cavity search” on her whereas tripping on magic mushrooms in Joshua Tree National Park in California.

She testified that he ripped her gown and “shoved his fingers inside me” as a result of he believed she was hiding medicine.

Depp and actress Winona Ryder attend the forty eighth Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 19, 1991. Ron Galella Collection through Getty

Depp denies her claims of abuse.

Closing arguments are anticipated on May 27.