Jon Batiste leaves Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’

NEW YORK — Jon Batiste, his profession hovering after successful a number of Grammys this 12 months, is leaving his perch as bandleader of “The Late Show” after a seven-year run backing up host Stephen Colbert.

“We’ve been so lucky to have a front row seat to Jon’s incredible talent for the past seven years,” Colbert said on Thursday’s show. “But we’re happy for you, Jon, and I can’t wait to have you back on as guest with your next hit record.”

Louis Cato, who has served as interim bandleader this summer season, will take over on a everlasting foundation when the present returns for its eighth season. He has been with the present since its launch. Cato has labored with the likes of Beyonce, Mariah Carey and John Legend and is engaged on a brand new album. Colbert known as him a musical genius.

“He can play basically every instrument over there,” Colbert stated. “Give him an afternoon, he’ll learn how to play Mozart on a shoehorn.”

Batiste has toured globally together with his band Stay Human and made a memorable cease at Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report” in 2014. When producers of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” have been contemplating having a home band the next 12 months, Batiste and Stay Human have been a pure match.

The mutual respect Colbert and Batiste shared was apparent. The bandleader usually cheered the comic’s nightly monologue from the piano, appeared in segments and accompanied the musical visitors. Batiste caught with the gig even through the pandemic, arising with tunes, each unique and covers, on the spot.

The multi-instrumentalist gained 5 Grammys this 12 months. Batiste composed music, consulted on and organized songs for Pixar’s animated movie “Soul,” a mid-life disaster film combined with a New York jazz fantasia and a body-swap comedy. He gained a Golden Globe for the music alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails; and the trio additionally earned the Academy Award for greatest unique rating. For their work on “Soul,” Batiste, Reznor and Ross gained the Grammy for greatest rating soundtrack f or visible media.

AP Media Writer David Bauder contributed to this report.