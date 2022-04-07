Judge Finds Man Not Guilty in First Jan. 6 Acquittal
A federal decide selected Wednesday {that a} former authorities contractor from New Mexico who claimed that the police let him into the Capitol throughout final yr’s pro-Trump riot was not responsible of 4 petty offenses, the primary acquittal linked to the sprawling investigation of the assault.
At a two-day bench trial in Federal District Court in Washington, the defendant, Matthew Martin, admitted that he went into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, together with a whole bunch of different supporters of President Donald J. Trump. But he claimed that he had not damaged the regulation as a result of two Capitol Police officers had waved him in by a door.
Prosecutors argued that Mr. Martin was conscious that he had entered the constructing illegally on condition that indicators of the riot had been clearly obvious throughout him, together with tear fuel and alarms going off.
Ruling in favor of the protection, Judge Trevor N. McFadden mentioned he discovered it believable that Mr. Martin believed the police had let him in and thus had not knowingly gone into the constructing improperly. Judge McFadden acquitted Mr. Martin of 4 misdemeanors: getting into and remaining in a restricted constructing; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted constructing; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol constructing; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol constructing.
Other judges are usually not certain by Judge McFadden’s evaluation of Mr. Martin’s claims in regards to the police. But within the wake of the acquittal, some defendants dealing with low-level fees who would possibly in any other case have entered responsible pleas might really feel emboldened to go to trial and check the federal government’s instances in opposition to them. More than 200 individuals have already pleaded responsible to misdemeanors linked to the riot.
The case of Mr. Martin, who as soon as held a top-secret safety clearance as a non-public contractor for the Energy Department, was the third linked to the Capitol assault to go to trial.
In early March, a jury convicted Guy Wesley Reffitt, a member of a Texas militia group, of obstructing Congress’s certification of the 2020 presidential election by serving to to steer an advance in opposition to the police that resulted within the first violent breach of the constructing.
A number of weeks later, at one other nonjury trial, Judge McFadden discovered Couy Griffin, the founding father of a bunch known as Cowboys for Trump, responsible of trespassing in the course of the riot, however not responsible of a second misdemeanor depend of disorderly conduct.
A former Virginia police officer, Thomas Robertson, can also be now on trial in Washington. He faces fees of obstructing the certification of the election and interfering with regulation enforcement officers throughout a civil dysfunction.