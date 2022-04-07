Judge Finds Man Not Guilty in First Jan. 6 Acquittal

A federal decide selected Wednesday {that a} former authorities contractor from New Mexico who claimed that the police let him into the Capitol throughout final yr’s pro-Trump riot was not responsible of 4 petty offenses, the primary acquittal linked to the sprawling investigation of the assault.

At a two-day bench trial in Federal District Court in Washington, the defendant, Matthew Martin, admitted that he went into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, together with a whole bunch of different supporters of President Donald J. Trump. But he claimed that he had not damaged the regulation as a result of two Capitol Police officers had waved him in by a door.

Prosecutors argued that Mr. Martin was conscious that he had entered the constructing illegally on condition that indicators of the riot had been clearly obvious throughout him, together with tear fuel and alarms going off.

Ruling in favor of the protection, Judge Trevor N. McFadden mentioned he discovered it believable that Mr. Martin believed the police had let him in and thus had not knowingly gone into the constructing improperly. Judge McFadden acquitted Mr. Martin of 4 misdemeanors: getting into and remaining in a restricted constructing; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted constructing; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol constructing; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol constructing.