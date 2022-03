Julian Assange loses permission to appeal at UK’s top court – Times of India

LONDON: Britain ‘s prime court docket on Monday refused WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange permission to attraction towards a choice to extradite him to the US to face spying costs.The court docket mentioned it refused as a result of the case “didn’t raise an arguable point of law.”The choice seems to exhaust Assange’s authorized avenues within the UK to keep away from a trial within the US on a sequence of costs associated to WikiLeaks’ publication of categorised paperwork greater than a decade in the past.But he might nonetheless search to take his case to the European Court of Human Rights