Julian Edelman Plays Mean April Fools’ Day Prank On Patriots Fans, Says He’s Joining Tom Brady’s Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) — A few weeks in the past, Julian Edelman teased Patriots followers a bit bit. On April Fools’ Day, the person went all in.

Edelman shot out a graphic on Friday, which occurs to be the primary of April, which occurs to be the day for sanctioned goofs and gags. In that graphic, it’s introduced that he’s becoming a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Not cool, Jules.

Onto the subsequent chapter. 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/EmVR17tv6w — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 1, 2022

Not cool in any respect.

Edelman’s recent teasing got here whereas retweeting one among Tom Brady’s fancy social media movies, with Edelman asking his followers how his knee seems. Of course, that video was shot way back, and wasn’t really indicative of Edelman catching passes from Brady within the present day.

Friday’s publish was clearly joke, however he drove it residence by together with the “april fools” textual content on the backside. Edelman’s developed the catchphrase “Foxboro Forever” since retiring final yr. And he retired as a result of a knee damage, one which restricted him to only six video games in 2020. As he approaches his thirty sixth birthday, a miracle repair of that knee sadly stays unlikely.

In that sense, it makes Friday’s fooling a bit simpler for New England followers to abdomen, as followers knew instantly that it was a joke. Still. Not cool.