JUST IN | SIU report on state’s Covid-19 spending made public, over R500m marked for recovery | News24

A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into the state’s spending on its response to the Covid-19 pandemic was made public on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s workplace introduced he had authorised that the ultimate report on the SIU’s probe into greater than 5 400 authorities contracts be made accessible to the general public.

The SIU discovered that 2 803 of the contracts that had been finalised have been awarded irregularly.

The Presidency’s assertion mentioned the unit recognized property and cash totalling R551.5 million that wanted to be recovered on the idea of its probes. So far, property and cash totalling simply over R34 million has been recovered.

