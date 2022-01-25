Kagiso Rabada was a key bowler for Delhi Capitals, every team would want a player like him: KL Rahul

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises can be busy brainstorming with the mega public sale for the 2022 occasion being across the nook. The bidding occasion would see a number of groups going below revamps and therefore, franchises should provide you with précised methods. Meanwhile, IPL 2022 can be a 10-team occasion with two new groups – Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad – coming within the image.

Former Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul will lead the Super Giants and expectations are sky excessive from him. Alongside the dasher, Lucknow have picked Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and uncapped leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi within the draft. With INR 58 crore within the financial institution, the Super Giants want to bag some extra marquee gamers within the public sale occasion.

Kagiso Rabada is a really sensible cricketer: KL Rahul

Speaking of the mega public sale, KL Rahul mentioned the South African trio of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Rassie van der Dussen can be wanted within the bidding occasion.

“We have seen Rabada being a key bowler for the Delhi Capitals and played a huge part in their success. Every team would want a player like Kagiso Rabada. Come on, he bowls over 145kph and is a very smart cricketer. Everyone would want someone like that,” Rahul was quoted as saying by India Today. Rahul additionally revealed that Indian dressing was speaking about Jansen being the “next big thing” in worldwide cricket.

“Marco Jansen played a few games for Mumbai Indians but he has come of his own now. He had a really good series with the red ball and that makes a little bit of a difference with how people see him. He is someone who will do really well in international cricket with the red ball. We all spoke about it after the series as well that he is going to be the next big thing in international cricket,” geared up the 29-year-old.

“Van der Dussen has been performing phenomenally and is someone who plays spin really well. That is key and a very important thing that a franchise looks at when you are picking a foreign batter. We play the IPL in India and teams tend to use a lot of spinners in the middle overs so you need to be a good player of spin to get into an IPL team,” he added.