Kalimedu incident: One-member panel begins inquiry

The one-member committee appointed by the State authorities to look into the explanations for the high-voltage electrocution that came about at Kalimedu close to right here on April 27, started its inquiry on Saturday.

Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant, who has been entrusted with the duty, visited Kalimedu and inquired with the native folks in regards to the incident. He had additionally inspected the accident web site and the ‘Appar madam’.

Mr. Jayant additionally spoke to the income, highways and electrical energy board officers and picked up particulars with regard to the relaying of the Thanjavur-Budalur Road and the high-voltage over head traction passing via Kalimedu.

Talking to the media, Mr. Jayant stated he could be obtainable on the District Collectorate on Sunday (May 1) by 9 a.m. to obtain details about the incident from public. The committee could be making ready a report on how the accident took taken place at Kalimedu and one other report on find out how to keep away from such incidents in future and submit them to the federal government, he added.

Two injured in hearth stroll

Meanwhile, two individuals who had been witnessing a “pookuzhi” competition (hearth stroll occasion) at Nallamangudi village in Nannilam taluk sustained burns on Friday evening after they slipped into the fireplace mattress ready for the occasion.

The occasion was organised as a part of the continued competition at Sri Mariamman temple at Nallamangudi. The duo had been instantly rescued and rushed to the Government Hospital at Nannilam the place first help was supplied and later referred to the Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital for additional remedy.

The Collector, P.Gayathri Krishnan known as on the injured individuals – Ramesh and Sakthi Vinayagam – on the TGMC hospital on Saturday, in accordance with an official launch.