Kalki Koechlin Kick-Starts The Weekend With Her Daughter And This Drink; See Pictures

Actor and author Kalki Koechlin has proved her appearing mettle through the years in lots of movies and collection. She has a listing of critically acclaimed films in her kitty, and her highly effective display screen presence nonetheless manages to captivate viewers with each new efficiency. For the unversed, the actor was blessed with an lovable child lady in 2020 whom she has named Sapho. And in case you comply with the actor on Instagram, you’ll completely agree that this mother-daughter duo is without doubt one of the most endearing issues that we’ve got seen shortly. From celebrating her south Indian roots over a lunch thali to sharing an intimate birthday breakfast together with her daughter, Kalki has been encouraging the foodie aspect of Sapho early on. The duo most lately was seen having fun with one other beautiful expertise on the seashore with some selfmade breakfast.

However, what caught our eyeballs was this lovable put up by Kalki the place each the mom and the daughter might be seen seated proper moreover one another sipping on Nariyal paani (Coconut water). Kalki captioned the put up ‘Friday hydration” and used the hash tag #nariyalpaani. Look at it right here:

The actor also gave us a glimpse of her beautiful start to the weekend. Both of them visited the beach and thoroughly enjoyed their time there. The actor posted pictures of sea shells, her daughters feet smudged in the sand and some delicious breakfast that the duo enjoyed. The breakfast included omelet, avocadoes, toast and some fruits. What a way to kick-start the weekend, right? Look at the delish breakfast platter here:

Kalki posted a picture of her breakfast

It seems that Kalki and her daughter really enjoy these beautiful breakfast platters. Most recently, on Kalki's birthday, the actor had prepared another adorable breakfast platter for the both of them – a nutritious and healthy pancake topped with blueberries. Right after her daughter was done with the pancakes, she was seen ravishing one of her mother's birthday cakes sent by actor and close friend Sayani Gupta.

