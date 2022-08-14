Kamal Haasan warns citizens ahead of Independence Day, says ‘Forgetting history will take us back to old times

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAMAL HAASAN Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan on Sunday shared heartfelt needs for Independence day to each Indian celebrating the event. He warned that historical past has taught us that forgetting classes from the previous might take us again to previous days. The actor took to Twitter to share a submit in Tamil, during which he mentioned: “My hearty wishes to every Indian who is celebrating the 75th Independence Day of India.” He then recalled an incident that occurred 25 years in the past on the inaugural perform of his eagerly-awaited movie ‘Marudhanayagam’. Kamal Haasan mentioned that within the presence of the British Queen, he had delivered a dialogue for the movie.

Recalling the traces he spoke in entrance of the British Queen, the actor mentioned: “How did you get the thought that you can either own or lease or rent the sea, the air or the forests? Will you be as old as this tree? Who are you? This is my country. I walk on the ashes of my father. Tomorrow, my son will walk on my ashes.”

The actor mentioned that these traces weren’t written for cinema. “They were an expression of the fire burning inside me. This was the fire that was in the heart of every individual who had stepped up to recover the motherland that had been enslaved by foreigners,” the actor mentioned.

Pointing out that our historical past has instructed us that a number of courageous freedom fighters had given up their lives, their livelihoods, wealth and comforts and had struggled for lengthy to win our Independence, Kamal mentioned: “If you forget history, you will have to return to the very same old days says history,” and urged folks to take a vow to not neglect historical past.

He mentioned: “Let us take a vow not to forget history. Let us recall with gratitude the services of the brave freedom fighters of yesteryears and the personnel of the three armed forces who stand guard at our borders to enable us to celebrate this day. Courage and sacrifice is meant for everybody. Let us inculcate these.”

On the work entrance, Kamal Haasan was final seen in Vikram. The movie is a non secular successor of the 1986 movie of the identical title. It revolves round a Black Ops cop staff’s mission of unmasking a gang of masked murderers. Haasan performs the function of an agent working for RAW, Arun Kumar. He is at occasions brutal and ruthless with criminals. Vijay Sethupathi performs the antagonist within the film. Produced by Haasan and Mahendran beneath the banner ‘Raaj Kamal Films International’, the movie has marked Kamal Haasan’s wonderful comeback and is touted to be the proper alternative for a potential franchise.

