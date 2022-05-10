Kamna wins Giro Etna stage, Lopez in pink

Lennard Kamna has overhauled Juan Pedro Lopez on the volcanic slopes of Mount Etna to win the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia however it’s the Spaniard who has taken the general chief’s pink jersey.

Jai Hindley led dwelling a trio of Australians who made the highest 20 on Tuesday because the Italian grand tour returned to dwelling soil.

Kamna, who rides for Hindley’s Bora-Hansgrohe group, had time to lift his arms over his head as he crossed the road simply forward of Lopez (Trek-Segafredo), who banged his handlebars in frustration.

Both of them had been a part of an early breakaway, as was Rein Taaramae, who completed third on the finish of the 107-mile route from Avola that culminated on the steep climb up the volcano, because the riders confronted their first critical take a look at of this 12 months’s race.

It was a second grand tour stage win for the 25-year-old Kamna, who received a stage on the Tour de France two years in the past.

“It was a super hard day, especially the last climb. It was really long and hard. I almost thought I lost it when Lopez had more than 30 seconds and I could just make it to bridge,” Kamna mentioned.

Hindley got here fifteenth, a spot forward of Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) with Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange-Jayco) in 18th.

Lopez, who changed Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) as chief, is 39 seconds forward of Kamna and 58 forward of Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert). He is the primary Spaniard to put on the ‘Maglia Rosa’ since Alberto Contador seven years in the past.

“I’ve worked so hard today to take the jersey. I attacked in the steepest part of the climb. Kaemna brought me back with two or three kilometres to go,” an emotional Lopez mentioned.

“I tried to fight for the victory but it was so difficult. I’m so happy to have the Maglia Rosa. I don’t know for how long, but I’ll enjoy it.”

Porte is now ninth total, Hindley 14th and Hamilton 18th.

Most of the general contenders crossed the road collectively though Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan)– one of many favourites for the stage win and total victory — pulled out after struggling within the hilly opening miles of the route with a left hip harm sustained earlier within the race.

The probabilities of Tom Dumoulin’s (Jumbo-Visma) successful a second Giro are all however over. The 2017 champion was dropped on the climb, dropping greater than six minutes to his rivals.

There had been additionally two crashes with Simon Yates, the British chief of the Australian BikeExchange-Jayco group, concerned in one in all them . He wanted temporary therapy however was in a position to proceed.