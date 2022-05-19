Kangana Ranaut GIFTS herself swanky Mercedes ahead of Dhaakad release | PICS

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kangana Ranaut

Highlights Kangana Ranaut has gifted herself a Mercedes Maybach S680

Mercedes Maybach S680 reportedly price a whopping Rs 5 crore

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has gifted herself a swanky new journey. Ahead of her movie ‘Dhaakad’ launch, Kangana purchased a black Mercedes Maybach S680. Reportedly, the luxurious journey is priced at approx Rs 5 crores. Kangana alongside together with her household, together with her mother and father and sister, Rangoli Chandel and her son, have been papped taking house the Mercedes S680, simply forward of the screening of her Dhaakad.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kangana Ranaut’s new automobile

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kangana Ranaut with household

The official web site of Mercedes described the Mercedes S680 as, “Excellent comfort and ultimate luxury – especially in the rear – are the top-most priority. Innovative details and exquisite materials make the Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class a refuge that offers the brand’s hallmark experience of luxury.”

About Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, an motion movie co-starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta is ready to hit the theaters on May 20. The Razneesh Ghai directorial has been granted ‘A’ or ‘Adults Only’ certificates by the CBFC, which signifies that solely these above the age of 18, can be allowed to look at it in cinema halls. Dhaakad will conflict on the field workplace with kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Termed a high-octane spy thriller, Kangana Ranaut’s movie is made on a lavish funds. In phrases of enchantment, the movie can also be the nation’s first huge scale multilingual challenge to be headlined by a feminine celebrity. It can be launched in 4 languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. This is Kangana’s second pan-India outing after the ‘Thalaivi’, based mostly on the lifetime of Jayalalitha.