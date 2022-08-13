Karanvir Bohra’s little girl steals the show at party, dances to RRR’s Naacho Naacho. Watch

Karanvir Bohra’s youngest daughter Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra is profitable folks’s hearts after a video of her was shared on-line. The fantastic clip reveals the infant grooving to the Hindi model of the hit tune Naatu Naatu from the film RRR whereas attending a celebration.

The Instagram web page is devoted to the infant and is managed by her mother Teejay Sidhu. “My babygirl. You are such an entertainer! I love your confidence… you dance like no one is watching but it’s obvious how much you love having an audience! You had non-stop energy at your friend’s birthday party yesterday. I think out of all of us, you had the best time, dancing to all your favourite songs!” she wrote whereas sharing her daughter’s video.

She additionally thanked Mahhi Vij for inviting them to the get together that the actor organised for her daughter Tara. “Thank you @mahhivij for a wonderful party yesterday, and happy 3rd birthday dearest @tarajaymahhi… may you be lived and blessed always!” Sidhu wrote.

Take a take a look at the video to see Gia’s energetic efficiency which will tempt you to shake a leg too:

The video was posted just a few days in the past and since then has gone viral. Till now, the fantastic clip has amassed greater than 1.9 million views and the numbers are rapidly rising. The video has additionally prompted folks to share totally different feedback. Proud dad Karanvir Bohra additionally shared a remark and wrote, “Oh doll…. You love dancing so so much.”

“She just wants to enjoy by herself… In full masti… Such an adorable lil girl,” expressed an Instagram person. “Hahahaha……so adorable,” commented one other. “The sweetest baby ever,” shared a 3rd. “The little one has enjoyed the most,” posted a fourth.