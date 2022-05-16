Karnataka man began knitting as hobby to overcome anxiety. He’s inspiring many

Many individuals affiliate knitting with their grandmas who’d make cute mufflers or sweaters in vibrant colors for his or her grandkids. However, here’s a man who picked up knitting as a pastime final yr to beat anxiousness and despair and is now turning it right into a aspect hustle. Sohail Nargund, a 28-year-old man from Hubli in Karnataka, began studying knitting final yr from YouTube tutorials and rapidly picked it up.

Sohail Nargund is an engineer by occupation and works in Bangalore. He picked up the pastime of knitting as he was affected by anxiousness and browse someplace that knitting would possibly assist. After watching tutorials on YouTube, he picked up the behavior of knitting and rapidly grew to become fairly good at it. Talking to Hindustan Times, he stated he began knitting a sweater for his sister and she or he actually liked it. His sister’s buddy additionally wished one for her and was able to pay for it. So, he acquired the concept of turning his pastime into one thing that earns him a bit as properly.

His Instagram account known as the_rough_hand_knitter and he has acquired greater than 13,000 followers. One of his movies has acquired greater than three million views. It exhibits him knitting whereas sitting in a cab in Bangalore.

Watch the video beneath:

Talking extra about his pastime, he shared that his father and sister had been actually supportive. His father helps him in winding yarns whereas his sister manages orders. His mom handed away a number of years in the past and he regrets that he didn’t study this artwork of knitting from her. It takes him about 16-17 days to knit a sweater for an grownup whereas for teenagers it takes round 10-12 days, he shared. He stated that he has acquired a optimistic response from individuals once they see him knitting as he prefers to knit whereas sitting open air. “I engage in this hobby everyday for at least three hours as it really helps me to stay calm,” he shared.

What are your ideas about this man knitting sweaters as a pastime?