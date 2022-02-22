Karnataka Student Alleges Brother Attacked, Links Violence To Hijab Row

The Karnataka High Court has imposed a brief ban on the carrying of all spiritual symbols in colleges

Bengaluru:

Hazra Shifa, a pupil from Karnataka’s Udupi and one of many petitioners within the hijab ban case, has alleged that her brother was attacked by a mob of right-wing supporters, linking the violence to her choice to proceed to put on a hijab.

Her brother, Saif, was attacked at Bismillah lodge in Malpe, a port in Udupi district, at round 9 pm Monday evening.

“My brother was brutally attacked by a mob. Just because I continue to stand for My #Hijab which is MY RIGHT. Our property were ruined as well. Why?? Can’t I demand my right? Who will be their next victim? I demand action to be taken against the Sangh Parivar goons,” she tweeted at midnight, tagging the Udupi police.

My brother was brutally attacked by a mob. Just as a result of I proceed to face for My #Hijab which is MY RIGHT. Our property have been ruined as nicely. Why?? Can’t I demand my proper? Who will probably be their subsequent sufferer? I demand motion to be taken towards the Sangh Parivar goons. @UdupiPolice — Hazra Shifa (@hazra_shifa) February 21, 2022

The protests towards Hijabs (headband) in Karnataka began late final yr when faculty college students have been prevented from carrying it. It has since sparked protests and counter-demonstrations involving saffron scarves which have unfold to different states as nicely.

In an try and calm tensions, Karnataka’s state authorities had quickly closed colleges however they’ve progressively opened since.

Through an interim order, the Karnataka High Court has imposed a brief ban on the carrying of all spiritual symbols in colleges whereas it considers the headband ban.

The state authorities, defending its orders banning headscarves in school rooms, has informed the Karnataka excessive courtroom that carrying the hijab just isn’t an important spiritual apply of Islam and stopping it doesn’t violate the constitutional assure of spiritual freedom.