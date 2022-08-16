Kashmiri Pandit killed, brother injured in fresh targeted attack

A Kashmiri Pandit was killed in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian whereas his brother was injured on Tuesday within the newest in a collection of focused assaults on minorities and migrant employees amid a spike within the violence within the area.

Police mentioned the 2 had been attacked whereas they had been working of their apple orchard. They added Sunil Kumar was killed whereas Pintu Kumar was present process remedy at a hospital. Police mentioned the realm across the assault scene was sealed and extra forces had been rushed there to launch a search operation.

Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha mentioned the terrorists answerable for the killing is not going to be spared. “Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone,” he tweeted.

Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah had been amongst others who condemned the assault. “Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased’s family. GOI [government of India] continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy’,” she tweeted.

In May, Kashmiri Pandits took to the streets after Rahul Bhat, a authorities worker posted in Budgam’s Chadoora, was killed. The protests intensified after a lady schoolteacher from Jammu was shot useless on campus at Gopalpora within the Kulgam district.

The newest assault on the Shopian brothers was the second such assault since Monday when terrorists threw a grenade at a home in Budgam and left a civilian recognized as Karan Kumar Singh wounded.

Two policemen had been killed in separate assaults regardless of tight safety and excessive alert in Kashmir in view of the Independence Day celebrations. Another policeman was injured when the Jammu & Kashmir Police Control Room, a key facility in Srinagar, was focused.

Mohammad Amrez, a migrant employee from Bihar’s Madhepura, was shot useless at Sumbal within the Bandipora district on Thursday final within the second such assault in Kashmir this month. On August 4, one other migrant labourer was killed and two others injured in a grenade assault at Gadoora within the Pulwama district. On June 3, a brick kiln employee was killed within the Budgam district.

Amrez was shot useless hours after 4 troopers had been killed and two others injured when two terrorists tried to storm a military camp at Pargal in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district days earlier than India celebrated 75 years of Independence. The assault on the camp was the primary such strike since 2018 when terrorists attacked a military camp at Sunjuwan in Jammu and left six troopers and a civilian useless.

On Wednesday final, Jammu & Kashmir Police mentioned they averted an assault by recovering a 25kg improvised explosive system in Pulwama.