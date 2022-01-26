Kerala Minister Unfurls National Flag Upside Down, Salutes It; BJP Demands Resignation

Kerala minister Ahammad Devarkovil unfurled the nationwide flag the wrong way up and saluted it

Kasaragod, Kerala:

A Kerala minister unfurled the nationwide flag the wrong way up in Kasaragod district, through the Republic Day celebrations at present, triggering a political controversy because the opposition BJP demanded his resignation for exhibiting disrespect to the nationwide flag.

The incident occurred when minister Ahammad Devarkovil, who holds the Port and Archaeology portfolios within the Left Government, unfurled the flag on the Municipal Stadium in Kerala’s Kasaragod this morning.

A nominee of the Indian National League (INL), an ally of the CPI(M)-led LDF, Mr Devarkovil was the chief visitor of the Republic Day celebrations on the district headquarters.

Interestingly, nobody, together with the minister, peoples’ representatives, police officers and different dignitaries current on the event, appeared to note the gaffe.

After the flag was unfurled, the minister even saluted it whereas it was the wrong way up after which proceeded together with his speech, amidst which some media personnel who gathered there to cowl the occasion identified the error.

Then the minister got here again, lowered the flag and raised it once more accurately.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief Ok Surendran sought the rapid resignation of Mr Devarkovil and a police case be registered towards him and the officers involved who confirmed disrespect to the nationwide flag.

“It is a matter of serious concern that the minister also saluted the Tricolour (flag) after it was hoisted upside down. It is ridiculous that despite such a grave mistake, neither the minister nor the officials realised the error,” he stated in an announcement.

He additionally wished the state DGP to order a probe into the incident.

Senior Congress chief and Member of Parliament, Rajmohan Unnithan, who was current through the event, termed the incident as “unfortunate” and wished the federal government to take motion.

