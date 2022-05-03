Kerala Pip Bengal On Penalties To Win Santosh Trophy | Football News

Hosts Kerala bounced again from a aim all the way down to beat heavyweights Bengal 5-4 within the penalty shootout and win their seventh Santosh Trophy title on the Manjeri Payyanad Football Stadium in Malappuram on Monday. Playing in entrance of a packed house crowd with an official attendance of 26,857, Bino George Chiramal-coached Kerala failed to interrupt by way of Bengal’s defence, brilliantly spearheaded by skilled goalkeeper Priyant Kumar Singh within the regulation time. The report 32-time champions, aiming to avenge their last defeat at house in 2016-17, went forward within the extra-time by way of a sensational diving header by Dilip Orawn (97th), brilliantly arrange by Supriya Pandit from the left. But Bengal defence spearheaded by skipper Monotosh Chakladar crumbled within the final 4 minutes of extra-time in what was an motion replay of Bengal’s aim.

Just when the group turned hostile and began throwing bottles from the stands, it was Bibin Ajayan who scored the equaliser with a leaping header after being arrange by Noufal PN from the correct flank to drive a penalty shootout.

Bengal kicked off the penalty shootout with Dilip Orawn’s strike however of their second try Sajal Bag shot broad which turned decisive in the long run.

Bablu Ora, Tanmoy Ghosh and goalkeeper Priyant transformed their possibilities and within the last try they left the massive job for substitute goalkeeper Raja Burman to disclaim Kerala the profitable penalty.

Burman tried his finest however Faslurahman Methukayil sealed it, capturing the ball into the highest nook to clinch their first Santosh Trophy on house soil since 1993 (Kochi).

Having crushed Bengal 2-0 within the group stage, Kerala, thus, did a double on the Ranjan Bhattacharya-coached aspect.

It was a contrasting story of two halves with Bengal dominating the primary 45 minutes, whereas Kerala got here shut on a number of events after the changeover.

It was courtesy a valiant show underneath the bar by their keeper Priyant Kumar Singh that Bengal stored their hopes alive of bringing the Trophy again house.

The finest save by Priyant got here within the thirty third minute when he parried away an excellent strike by Viknesh M to carry on to the clear slate.

Two minutes later, Priyant was once more within the thick of the motion, this time denying Sanju G.

Bengal’s high ahead Molla had a forgettable outing and squandered a few possibilities within the first-half.

The hosts pressed laborious within the second-half with match top-scorer Jijo Joseph and Vikensh making a wave of assaults however Bengal defence denied all their efforts because the goalless stalemate prevailed in regulation time.