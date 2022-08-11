KL Rahul to lead India vs Zimbabwe after being declared fit by medical team | Cricket News – Times of India

NEWS – KL Rahul cleared to play; set to guide Team India in Zimbabwe.More particulars right here – https://t.co/GVOcksqKHS… https://t.co/prb4c0zoZN — BCCI (@BCCI) 1660230993000

NEW DELHI: Senior opener KL Rahul can be main the Indian workforce within the three-match ODI sequence in Zimbabwe after being declared match by the BCCI medical workforce.Shikhar Dhawan, who was named the captain initially, will now be Rahul’s deputy.Rahul was recovering from a sports activities hernia surgical procedure and was imagined to play the West Indies sequence earlier than testing constructive for COVID-19.Since his restoration was taking time, he was not initially chosen for the Zimbabwe tour and given time to get totally match earlier than the all-important Asia Cup.

However, the medical workforce has now given an all clear after he cleared all of the requisite health parameters to be accessible for choice.

Since he’s an all format first-choice deputy to common skipper Rohit Sharma, his availability meant that Dhawan was relegated to vice-captaincy for the sequence.

Rahul’s addition took the squad power to 16 because the selectors did not exchange any participant. But Rahul’s presence means that there’s nearly no likelihood for Ruturaj Gaikwad to get a sport on this sequence.

There can be no Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant , Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami for this sequence as they’ve all been rested.

Bumrah, nonetheless, is nursing a again damage and is already dominated out of the Asia Cup within the UAE, beginning August 27.

From this squad, Rahul, Deepak Hooda are the one two gamers in the primary squad.

India Squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.