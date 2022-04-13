Sports
Korda brings Miami champion Alcaraz down to earth in Monte Carlo | Tennis News – Times of India
MONTE CARLO (Principality of Monaco): Carlos Alcaraz grew to become the most recent fancied participant to exit the Monte Carlo Masters match after he was crushed 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 by American Sebastian Korda of their second spherical conflict on Wednesday.
Alcaraz had arrived on the again of profitable the distinguished Miami Masters title however the 18-year-old Spaniard ranked 11 on the earth was outgunned by Korda in an exhilarating clay court docket battle lasting simply over three hours.
Korda — ranked 42 on the earth and like Alcaraz competing at Monte Carlo for the primary time — will play both Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz or veteran Croat Marin Cilic within the subsequent spherical.
“He beat me in the final of the Next Gen Masters last year so it is great to take my revenge,” mentioned Korda, including that Alcaraz is “an extraordinary player” who has a “great future” forward of him.
Alcaraz follows Novak Djokovic out of the match — Serbia’s world primary bowing out on Tuesday in three units to Forty sixth-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
