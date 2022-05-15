Kurdish forces seize some oil wells from Iraqi control

Forces from the regional Kurdish authorities have taken management of some oil wells in northern Kirkuk, Iraq’s state-run North Oil Company mentioned in an announcement on Saturday.

It mentioned the forces arrived with a technical workforce from the Kurdish area and took over a few of the oil wells within the Bai Hassan oilfield, which is managed by the North Oil Company.

The assertion didn’t say when the forces arrived and whether or not they have been nonetheless there.

Iraqi forces took again management of Kirkuk oilfields from the Kurds in 2017 following a referendum on Kurdish independence.

Baghdad responded to the plebiscite, during which Kurds overwhelmingly voted for independence, by dislodging Kurdish Peshmerga fighters from territories claimed by each Baghdad and the Kurds, together with the oil metropolis of Kirkuk.

Kirkuk’s oilfields had been below Kurdish management since 2014, when the Iraqi military collapsed within the face of ISIS. The Kurdish transfer prevented the militants from seizing the area’s oilfields.

