KwaZulu-Natal police confiscate drugs worth R7m, including 17kg of cocaine | News24

Police have confiscated of greater than 17kg of cocaine, amongst different medicine, throughout a raid at an Umhlanga flat.

KwaZulu-Natal police confiscated medicine price round R7 million.

The medicine have been discovered within the possession of a 36-year-old man in Durban.

Among the medicine have been greater than 17kg of cocaine.

As KwaZulu-Natal mounted mop-up operations after widespread flooding, native police held an operation of their very own on Thursday, focusing on an alleged drug vendor.

The operation resulted within the confiscation of greater than 17kg of cocaine, amongst different medicine.

Officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit obtained a search warrant of a flat in Umhlanga, after observing a suspected drug vendor packing and transporting medicine.

During the search on Thursday night, police discovered a 36-year-old man packing medicine, mentioned police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

“He was found in possession of 17.45kg of cocaine powder, 8 470 pieces of rock cocaine, 155 moons of cocaine, 714 mandrax tablets, 78 ecstasy tablets and 46 orange and white capsules of heroin. The suspect was placed under arrest for possession as well as dealing in drugs,” Gwala mentioned.

ALSO READ | Two men sentenced to 44 years’ imprisonment for rhino poaching

The recovered medicine are valued at round R7 million.

A second individual was additionally arrested through the bust.

“While the team was busy conducting a search, a 29-year-old woman obstructed police officers from executing their duties. It was established that she was in the country illegally. She was placed under arrest for defeating the ends of justice and also under the Immigration Act,” mentioned Gwala.

Both are anticipated to look within the Durban Magistrate’s Court subsequent week.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.