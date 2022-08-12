Kyrgios blows away de Minaur in Montreal

Nick Kyrgios has delivered one other tennis masterclass to place Alex de Minaur to the sword and scorch into the quarter-finals of the Montreal Masters 1000.

De Minaur entered the first-time showdown together with his Davis Cup teammate as Australian No.1, however copped a nasty actuality verify in a 6-2 6-3 mauling by the hands of the most well liked participant on tour.

Kyrgios wanted barely an hour to wrap up a fifteenth win from his previous 16 matches and assure himself one other vital rankings enhance forward of the US Open beginning on August 29.

At occasions it appeared like Kyrgios was toying with de Minaur, who barely received some extent within the opening 4 video games.

He lastly acquired on the board however Kyrgios, mixing trendy serve-volley performs with ferocious energy from the again, effortlessly took the opening set in 23 minutes earlier than instantly grabbing an early break within the second.

He briefly misplaced composure after failing to serve out the match at 5-2 however regained his cool to clinch victory with a ruthless fourth break of de Minaur’s serve.

The red-hot Wimbledon runner-up is projected to rise from thirty seventh to No.27 within the standings and will crack the world’s prime 15 if he backs up final week’s success in Washington with an eighth profession title on Sunday.

That would safe Kyrgios an important top-16 seeding in New York, making certain the 27-year-old would not play a higher-ranked rival till at the least the second week on the season’s closing grand slam.

Kyrgios’s extra rapid focus is Hubert Hurkacz for a spot within the semi-finals for a sixth match operating outdoors of an injury-enforced withdrawal in Mallorca the week earlier than Wimbledon.

Hurkacz beat Kyrgios two months in the past on the Halle grass courts and superior to the final eight on Thursday with a preventing 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 7-6 (7-3) third-round win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Earlier, fourth seed Casper Ruud superior to the quarters with a 6-7 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 win over Roberto Bautista Agut.

Ruud is the best seed left within the singles draw following the demise of the highest three seeds – Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas – on Wednesday.