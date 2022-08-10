Lakshya Sen Shakes A Leg Amid Warm Welcome At Bengaluru Airport. Watch | Commonwealth Games News

After Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen’s profitable Commonwealth Games 2022 marketing campaign which noticed him seize two medals, the rising Indian badminton star obtained a heat welcome from followers on the airport. Lakshya Sen clinched the nation’s second badminton gold of the day, defeating Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong within the remaining of the boys’s singles class. Sen staged a comeback to win an exciting match 19-21, 21-9 and 21-16. He was additionally the a part of Indian combined crew which gained a silver medal. India misplaced to Malaysia by 1-3 within the remaining.

Sen obtained an awesome welcome from his family members and followers on the airport. The sounds of cheers and dhols had been ringing by the airport. The shuttler wasted no time and shook a leg along with his followers and family members in celebration of his profitable first main competitors.

He additionally bought some footage clicked along with his followers.

Sen expressed happiness concerning the welcome he obtained on the airport to ANI. “There was a lot of pressure this time because of the past results as well. I knew that it was not going to be easy. But I had the belief that I could go all the way from the beginning. So, I made it. I am used to these types of welcomes now. Would like to thank everyone who came,” he added.

The Indian contingent had an excellent outing in Badminton, wherein it gained six medals in complete, consisting of three golds, one silver and two bronze medals. PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen gained the gold medal within the males’s and girls’s singles classes, Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy gained gold within the males’s doubles class. Indian combined badminton crew gained a silver medal. Kidambi Srikanth and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand gained bronze medals in males’s singles and girls’s doubles classes.

From July 28 to August 8, practically 200 Indian athletes competed for medals throughout 16 completely different sports activities on the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

India wrapped up its Commonwealth Games 2022 marketing campaign at fourth place with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze). Wrestling topped the medal chart with 12 medals together with six gold whereas weightlifting accounted for 10 medals.

Promoted

India has delivered its fifth-best efficiency of all time of their Commonwealth Games historical past, with their greatest being a complete of 101 medals when the video games had been held at residence in 2010. The Commonwealth Games 2022 got here to an finish with a surprising closing ceremony on the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Monday.

The Commonwealth Games flag was offered to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia would be the subsequent host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.