Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s life story likely to be taught in Karnataka

The Karnataka authorities is considering to show the life story of late Kannada celebrity Puneeth Rajkumar in colleges to encourage philanthropic actions amongst kids. Education Minister B.C Nagesh has responded positively to the demand of hundreds of individuals and organisations on this regard. He assured {that a} choice can be taken on this regard after discussing the matter with the federal government. Puneeth gained a nationwide award and have become a celebrity at a really younger age. He additionally undertook a number of social service and had develop into a mannequin for different celebrities.

Many philanthropic organisations and folks had written to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Education division urging the federal government to incorporate a chapter on Puneeth’s life within the textbook of 4th or fifth grade college students.

The actor had been working 26 orphanages, 19 goshalas, 16 old-age properties and supported over 4,800 kids from the economically weaker sections.

Bengaluru South District BJP President N.R. Ramesh had additionally written to the Education Minister, demanding inclusion of Puneeth’s life historical past within the college syllabus.

The BBMP officers had introduced the matter to the discover of Nagesh, who has responded positively.

After struggling an enormous coronary heart assault, Puneeth died on October 29 final 12 months. He is survived by his spouse Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and two daughters. His final film ‘James’ was launched on March 17 which obtained a incredible opening on the field workplace.

The complete movie fraternity and folks from throughout the nation appreciated the philanthropic actions of the late actor which got here to gentle solely after his loss of life.