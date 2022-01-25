Lawsuit Filed Against University Of Michigan Days After $490M Settlement Of Sexual Abuse Claims

(CBS Detroit) — Days after the University of Michigan settled a $490 million sexual abuse lawsuit in reference to the late Dr. Robert Anderson, one other lawsuit was filed towards the college.

According to a report from The Detroit News, a federal lawsuit was filed by a 79-year-old Michigan man who alleged he was sexually abused by Anderson for 22 years.

It is unclear if the lawsuit can be included within the beforehand agreed settlement.

The college agreed to the $490 million settlement for greater than 1,000 — largely males — who say they have been sexually assaulted by a former sports activities physician on the faculty. It is simply $10 million shy of the $500 million Michigan State University agreed in 2018 to pay to sexual assault victims of its personal sports activities physician, Larry Nassar.

