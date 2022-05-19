Life Imprisonment Requested For Russian Soldier In Kyiv War Crimes Trial

Kyiv War Crimes Trial: Kyiv says it has opened hundreds of conflict crimes circumstances.

Kyiv, Ukraine:

Ukrainian prosecutors on Thursday requested a life sentence for the primary Russian soldier on trial for conflict crimes for the reason that begin of Moscow’s invasion, AFP journalists within the courtroom reported.

The prosecution requested the decide to condemn the 21-year-old Russian military sergeant to “life imprisonment” for killing 62-year-old civilian Oleksandr Shelipov within the first days of the Russian offensive.

The request got here only a day after the landmark trial opened and as two different Russian troopers had been in court docket Thursday for crimes towards civilians.

Kyiv says it has opened hundreds of conflict crimes circumstances since Moscow launched its invasion.

In court docket, Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin requested the sufferer’s widow to forgive him and described how he shot the person useless within the opening days of Russia’s invasion.

Addressing his sufferer’s widow, Kateryna Shelipova, Shishimarin stated: “I know that you will not be able to forgive me, but nevertheless I ask you for forgiveness.”

He stated he shot Shelipov as he and several other different Russian troopers had been retreating to rejoin their models in Russia, saying one other soldier had put strain on him to hold out the killing.

‘I Shot Him At Short Range’

The troopers discovered a civilian automobile, a Volkswagen, which they hijacked to “get to where our army was and go back to Russia”, Shishimarin stated.

“As we were driving, we saw a man. He was talking on the phone. He said he would give us up.”

Shishimarin stated one other soldier within the automobile, who he stated was not his commander and whom he referred to as an “unknown” soldier, “told me to shoot”.

“He started to say in a forceful tone that I should shoot,” he informed the court docket.

“He said I would be putting us in danger if I didn’t. I shot him at short range. It killed him.”

Judges questioned him in Ukrainian, with an interpreter translating for Shishimarin — who’s from the Siberian area of Irkutsk — into Russian.

The killing happened close to the northeastern village of Chupakhivka on February 28, 4 days into Moscow’s invasion.

The troopers then took a civilian captive as they retreated into the forest, Shishimarin stated, claiming they didn’t hurt him.

The Russians then “voluntarily” gave themselves as much as Ukrainian forces.

‘What Did You Come Here For?’

The youthful-looking soldier, wearing a gray and blue hoodie, regarded in direction of the bottom together with his head leaning on the glass defence field the place he was held as Kateryna Shelipova testified on her husband’s dying.

“What did you come here for, to free us from what?” Shelipova requested the soldier, referring to Moscow’s claims that its troops are liberating Ukrainian territories.

“What did my husband do to you?” she stated, including she had “heard the shot” whereas getting water from a effectively.

She then noticed a automobile and “a young man in it with a rifle. I remember him well”, she stated, referring to Shishimarin.

“Five minutes later I saw my husband. He was dead with a shot in his head. I started screaming very loudly.”

She stated the incident happened round 11.00 am.

“My husband was in civilian clothing. In a coat and trousers,” she stated.

Another captive Russian soldier who was within the automobile, 20-year-old Ivan Matysov, informed the court docket that the third unknown serviceman within the automobile “shouted in a commanding tone” to Shishimarin to shoot the civilian.

Both troopers — Matysov and Shishimarin — stated the third man was not a extra senior officer, suggesting Shishimarin was not obliged to comply with the order to shoot.

The Kremlin on Wednesday stated it was not knowledgeable of Shishimarin’s case. His lawyer stated he had not had any contact with Russian officers.

