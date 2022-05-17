Light To Moderate Rain In Telangana In Next 48 Hours: Weather Department

The temperatures are more likely to be round 39 to 40 levels Celsius, IMD stated. (Representational)

Hyderabad:

The India Meteorological Department predicted mild to reasonable rain over some components of Telangana in subsequent 24 to 48 hours, knowledgeable Hyderabad Meteorological Centre Director Okay Nagaratna at present.

During the following 24 to 48 hours, Telangana is more likely to have a thunderstorm with lightning, she stated.

Ms Nagaratna stated, “The temperatures are likely to be around 39 to 40 degrees Celsius and humidity of 70 to 80 per cent in the state.”

She additional stated that the thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and winds with velocity (10-15 kmph) could be very more likely to happen in subsequent two to 3 days over just a few components of Telangana.

At current climate scenario signifies that the south west monsoon has arrived over components of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea.

