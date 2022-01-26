Limpopo ‘serial killer’: Delayed DNA results compound misery for victim’s family | News24

A Zimbabwean household is in agony about delays in DNA testing within the case of the alleged Limpopo serial killer .

Spokesperson for the police ministry acknowledged that there’s a large backlog nationally.

The alleged serial killer, confirmed to be in South Africa illegally, is to seem in courtroom once more on Thursday.

The brother of one of many victims of the alleged Limpopo serial killer is annoyed and struggling to outlive in South Africa since leaving his nation to retrieve the physique of his sister allegedly killed by the person.

Zimbabwean nationwide Takana Chigoyi stated he was annoyed by the delay within the launch of DNA assessments of his sister Chisimango Gumbo, who, along with six different girls, have been killed between August and October 2021 by alleged serial killer, Themba Prince Willard Dube.

Their our bodies couldn’t be launched for burial till the conclusion of the DNA assessments by the police’s forensic division.

Speaking to News24 forward of yet one more look of Dube on the Seshego Magistrate Court on Thursday, Chigoyi stated:

“I’m not in SA for work. I came here in the first week of December to fetch the body of my sister for burial at home (Zimbabwe).

“I’m amazed concerning the delay of the DNA take a look at and each time we ask, we do not get solutions. I’m now struggling in SA and I did not even go dwelling for the December holidays hoping the outcomes will probably be launched.

“It’s almost the end of January and nothing is happening.”

The case had once more put the highlight on the large backlog confronted by the SAPS forensic division. The backlog was estimated to contain 230 000 circumstances nationally.

However, nationwide police ministry spokesperson Liranzhu Themba hesitated to disclose the numbers.

“We’ve put together a turnaround strategy. There’s a backlog. That’s a fact. We’ll be making an all-inclusive announcement in the coming few days,” Themba stated.

However, Themba couldn’t touch upon this particular case.

She additionally referred enquiries to police provincial spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo on how the DNA testing of the 17 victims burnt past recognition in a horrific accident in Limpopo earlier this month was accelerated.

The our bodies of the 17 victims have been launched to the households in a sombre event at Mokopane Hospital final week.

Mojapelo didn’t reply to enquiries by the point of going to press.

The alleged Limpopo serial killer was anticipated to seem once more in courtroom on Thursday to face seven prices of kidnapping and 7 of homicide.

He stands accused of murdering Gumbo, Sarah Mothiba, Molebogeng Mothibeli, Andrea Cholo, Jane Letswalo, Eva Khomotso Makhura and Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi between August and October 2021.

His modus operandi concerned luring susceptible girls with a promise of employment.

At his earlier look, he indicated to Justice of the Peace Cecilia Harris that he would conduct his personal defence.

“I’ll just have to tell the truth. I’m not going to deny anything,” he instructed the courtroom then.

It was established in courtroom that he was a Zimbabwean nationwide residing within the nation illegally.