Lions blueprint a formula for Suns success

Gold Coast co-captain Touk Miller admits Brisbane’s ascendancy from AFL easybeats to premiership contenders irks him, however says it’s a “fantastic” blueprint for future Suns’ success.

The Suns have impressed within the pre-season with wins over Port Adelaide and Geelong.

However, it would imply nothing if the membership once more fails to complete this season within the high eight.

“We want to play finals – that’s the bottom line,” Miller mentioned.

“We’ve got to notch up at least double digit wins to be there, so we know what’s ahead of us.

“We know it’s going to be a hard path but we’re but pretty excited with what’s to come.”

Miller takes encouragement from the transformation of the Lions.

The former battlers have completed within the high 4 for 3 successive years underneath coach Chris Fagan, and have been tipped to play on this season’s grand remaining in a captain’s ballot.

“As much as it kills me to see sometimes, what they are doing up the road is fantastic,” Miller mentioned.

“They way they’ve paved the path with the list they do have is probably going to be very similar to what we’re doing.

“It’s about having internal confidence in what you’re doing, having belief in your coaches and having belief in your staff and also your playing group.

“We really feel confident that we’re going to have our moment and have our patch, and we’re looking forward to when that happens.”

Miller mentioned the Suns had “matured” as a gaggle, and was assured Gold Coast may buck its latest pattern of fading away because the season went on.

“A lot of people talk about how many games all our players have played, and whether we’re young, whether we’re talented, but for us now we’re in a spot where our list has really matured,” he mentioned.

“We’re probably in a position where we can play footy for a whole entire season and that’s what we plan to do.”

Miller’s personal type stays first-class, with Fox Footy’s Nick Riewoldt this week describing him as “the best two-way midfielder in the game”.

However it’s crew success quite than particular person accolades that Miller is chasing.

“I know there’s a little bit more media surrounding how I’m playing and how I’m performing but I’m really just all about how I can contribute to my team the best I can and stay hungry,” he mentioned.

“Once we chase the dream of getting that Premiership cup, we can start to move forward from that.”

Miller mentioned he was relishing the co-captaincy and paid tribute to the person he changed within the management position, David Swallow

“I was pretty grateful that someone of the calibre of David Swallow was able to hand the baton down in that regard,” Miller mentioned.

“It’s a pretty big move to step aside and give up a position like that to someone a bit younger than him.

“I hold him in such high (regard) so for him to that for myself and the benefit of the club … it was fantastic.”