Live blog: Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Torino

Good night Europe!

Welcome to our dwell protection of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Grand Final in Torino!

It’s David Mac Dougall and James Thomas with you thru the thrills and spills of the night time as 25 international locations hope to get probably the most factors from juries and televoters and declare the Eurovision mantle from Italy’s Måneskin who received final 12 months within the Netherlands.

We’re armed with details and snacks, and able to let it swing and rock ‘n’ roll for the following 5, 6, 7 hours or nonetheless lengthy it takes!