Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine, country braces for major Donbas offensive

The Russian navy’s Black Sea flagship, the cruiser Moskva, is seen in a satellite tv for pc picture off the coast of Crimea on April 10. (Satellite Image © 2022 Maxar Technologies)

One of the Russian Navy’s most necessary warships is both floating deserted or on the backside of the Black Sea, a large blow to a navy struggling towards Ukrainian resistance 50 days into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his neighbor.

Russian sailors have evacuated the guided-missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, after a hearth that detonated ammunition aboard, Russian state media reported Wednesday.

State media shops TASS and RIA, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, stated the Moskva had been severely broken within the incident and that the reason for the hearth was being investigated. The Russian reviews gave no data on doable casualties.

But hours earlier, a Ukrainian official claimed the Russian warship had been hit by cruise missiles fired from Ukraine.

Due to giant storms over the Black Sea obscuring satellite tv for pc imagery and sensory satellite tv for pc information, CNN has not been capable of visually affirm the ship has been hit or its present standing, however analysts famous {that a} hearth on board such a ship can result in a catastrophic explosion that would sink it.

Whatever the rationale for the hearth, the analysts say it strikes arduous on the coronary heart of the Russian navy in addition to nationwide delight, corresponding to the US Navy shedding a battleship throughout World War II or an plane provider at this time.

“Only the loss of a ballistic missile submarine or the Kutznetsov (Russia’s lone aircraft carrier) would inflict a more serious blow to Russian morale and the navy’s reputation with the Russian public,” stated Carl Schuster, a retired US Navy captain and former director of operations on the US Pacific Command’s Joint Intelligence Center.

“Massive blow”: Alessio Patalano, professor of battle and technique at King’s College in London, stated shedding the warship could be a “massive blow” for Russia.

“Ships operate away from public attention and their activities are rarely the subject of news. But they are large floating pieces of national territory, and when you lose one, a flagship no less, the political and symbolic message — in addition to the military loss — stands out precisely because of it,” he stated.

