Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities stated Tuesday there had been heavy casualties in Russian missile strikes removed from the entrance traces, however on the bottom Russian efforts to advance had been being repulsed.

In the Chernihiv area north of Kyiv, Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the army administration, stated the Russians “fired missiles at the village of Desna this morning. There are dead and many wounded.”

It’s unclear what the goal was. Chaus gave no additional particulars. Desna is a few 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) from the border with Belarus.

Russian missile and artillery strikes have elevated in a number of border areas lately as a Ukrainian counteroffensive within the northeast gathers momentum.

In the northeastern Sumy area, the General Staff of the Ukrainian army stated Tuesday that Russia had fired artillery throughout the border.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, head of the Sumy area army administration, stated Russian sabotage and reconnaissance teams had tried to cross the border. “There was a very serious battle. Mortars, grenade launchers, small arms were used,” he stated.

Russian officers additionally reported exchanges within the space. Roman Starovoit, governor of Russia’s Kursk area, stated that at daybreak Tuesday, large-caliber weapons had been fired at a border village and a number of other homes had been broken. He stated there have been no casualties and Ukrainian border guards had fired again.

Along the entrance traces in Luhansk and Donetsk, Ukraine stories persevering with efforts by Russian forces to advance in a number of areas however all claims had been repelled. The General Staff stated within the closely contested space round Severodonetsk, the Russians had attacked the city of Syrotne however “suffered losses during the fighting and withdrew its forces.”

But artillery hearth and airstrikes continued.

The head of the Luhansk army administration, Serhii Hayday, stated the Russians hit two hospital buildings and a manufacturing facility in Severodonetsk and there have been additionally airstrikes within the Popasna space. Altogether, he stated, 10 civilians had been killed within the newest shelling.

The fundamental hospital in Severodonetsk had been hit once more, Hayday stated, whereas airstrikes in villages additional west had destroyed a number of properties. Video from the world exhibits giant craters amongst closely broken homes.

Russian casualties: Vadym Denysenko, an adviser on the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, instructed Ukrainian tv Tuesday that “enemy losses are numerous.”

“The main events are now around Severodonetsk. The enemy is trying to make an operational encirclement,” he stated.

He additionally stated in a single day missile strikes within the far west of Ukraine had struck a district close to Lviv, however offered no additional particulars.